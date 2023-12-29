Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Singer John Ighodaro aka JohnnyDrille and his wife, Rima, have welcomed a baby girl.

Posting the good news on Instagram, Johnny Drille said that their bundle of joy was welcomed in November.

The baby has since been named Amaris Esohe Ighodaro.

He wrote;

“AMARIS ESOHE IGHODARO | 11.17.23

Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time. It’s hard to explain but it’s the most miraculous thing i’ve ever known.

Never felt a greater sense of purpose to protect and to nurture. Everyday I pray to God to help me be the best father for our daughter, so help me God

Dear @rimouuune i’m in awe of your strength, I’ve seen you go through real pain the last few months, but you stayed strong for our baby, and for me. Been watching you take on motherhood with so much grace. Something more exciting about raising this child with you”

Watch the lovely video he shared of his baby girl below