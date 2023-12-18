Monday, December 18, 2023 – American singer, Demi Lovato and her backup vocalist-turned-soul mate Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes are engaged.

The 31-year-old pop star was pictured moments after accepting the Canadian 32-year-old’s proposal in Los Angeles as she happily flaunted her stunning diamond engagement ring.

Jutes teamed up with a New York City-based jewelry company to create the bespoke pear-shape diamond sparkler – according to People.

‘I’m still speechless! Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic,’ Demi wrote on Sunday.

‘My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you. Every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby!’

And Jutes took to Instagram to announce: ‘Yesterday I asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. I can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now I’ll never have to. Feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. I’m so in love with you @ddlovato!’

The two-time Grammy nominee and Jutes, who recently got matching tattoos of the track – 4 Ever 4 Me, met in January 2022.

The couple collaborated on her songs; Substance, Happy Ending, and City of Angels.

This is Lovato’s second engagement after ending her first engagement to four-time Daytime Emmy nominee Max Ehrich in 2020 after six months of dating.