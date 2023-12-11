Monday, December 11, 2023 – American singer and songwriter, Ciara, has welcomed her third child with her husband, NFL star, Russell Wilson.

The “One, Two Step” singer and football star announced on Monday night, December 11, that they have welcomed a baby girl, whom they decided to name Amora.

“Amora Princess Wilson,” they wrote in the caption of a sweet Instagram photo of their daughter. “9lbs 1oz.”

“We Love You so much!” they added.

Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy on Instagram in August with a video set to her and Chris Brown’s song, “How We Roll.”

The couple are also parents to Sienna Princess Wilson and Win Harrison Wilson. Ciara is also the mother of Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future.