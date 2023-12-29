Thursday, December 28, 2023 – American singer, actress and TV personality, Cher has reportedly filed for a conservatorship of her troubled son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, over fears he will spend all his money on drugs.

Legal documents obtained by The NY Post claim that Cher is filing to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate because Allman is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources.”

“[Cher] has been unable to discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator because given Elijah’s current mental and physical health issues, discussed in detail in the concurrently filed Confidential Supplemental Information, he is unable to form or express a preference concerning the appointment of a conservator for his estate,” the docs reportedly read.

Allman is allegedly experiencing issues with his mental health, as well as an addiction to substances, which he has allegedly dealt with in the past.

The document reads: “[Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Allman filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Marieangela King, also known as Queeny, in 2021.

The filing comes months after King claimed in divorce documents in December 2022 that the “DJ Play a Christmas Song” singer had allegedly hired four men to kidnap Allman from a New York City hotel room in an apparent intervention a month prior.

King later claimed that Cher had continued to “interfere” with her son’s “health management as well as his location and accessibility” when the couple agreed to work on their marriage.

Cher denied the accusations this October, simply telling People, “That rumour is not true,”

“I didn’t do it, and if I did it, I wouldn’t say I did it,” she boldly explained.

“You never stop being a mom — you go to the end, you go to the mattresses when you’re trying to save your children. But I didn’t do it. And if I did it, I wouldn’t care to tell you.”

I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” she said of watching her son’s struggles.

“I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”