Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Celine Dion is reportedly undergoing ‘physical therapy every day’ amid her battle with incurable stiff-person syndrome.

The Canadian singer, 55, who has lost control of her muscles due to stiff-person syndrome, according to her sister, is working hard to overcome her condition, according to sources.

‘Celine is a fighter,’ an insider told US Weekly. ‘She doesn’t have as much control over her muscles as she did before, but she’s working with doctors and physical therapists to get better.’

The source claimed, ‘Celine has been taking time to focus on her health but plans to take the stage again once she is given the go-ahead by her medical team.’

Another insider also added that the singer is ‘staying positive and upbeat and doing her physical therapy every day.’

‘Getting back on stage in some form is her constant dream, even if she can no longer sing; she just wants to see those shining faces.’

Stiff-person syndrome is a ‘rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time,’ according to John Hopkins Medicine.

The Grammy winner was last seen at a hockey game in Las Vegas with her twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, and oldest son Charles-Rene, 22, watching the Montreal Canadiens lose to the Golden Knights. Celine shared her sons with late husband Rene Angelil.

‘My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,’ the My Heart Will Go On singer posted November 1.

‘They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! – Celine xx… ‘