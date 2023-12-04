Monday, December 04, 2023 – Cassie has been spotted together with her husband for the first time since she filed a lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The 37-year-old singer joined her partner, Alex Fine, and their two kids for a family outing and early birthday meal for their eldest daughter at Serendipity 3 in New York City on Saturday, November 2.

She and her husband were celebrating Frankie’s fourth birthday ahead of the actual date on December 6.

The couple were seen enjoying a meal in adorable snaps with Frankie and Sunny, two, in photos obtained by Page Six.

According to the snaps, the Me & U singer, who visited her parents in her hometown in Connecticut over a week ago bundled up in a colorful Christmas sweater for the special occasion.

She showed off her natural beauty in a barefaced look during their family outing.

A source also told the outlet that she would often put on an affectionate display and rest her head on her husband’s shoulder throughout their meal.

Just weeks earlier on November 16, it was reported that Cassie had filed a lawsuit against her ex and accused him of rape, physical abuse and sex trafficking during their decade-long relationship.

According to the legal documents, she claimed that Diddy, 54, ‘was prone to uncontrollable rage, and frequently beat Ms. Ventura savagely.’

The bombshell lawsuit was dismissed just a day later when she reached a settlement with the rapper with whom Cassie had an on-off relationship from 2007 to 2018.

In a statement shared with Page Six on November 17, she said: ‘I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.

‘I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,’ she added.

Diddy gave a similar separate statement around the same time.

‘We have decided to resolve this matter amicably,’ the record producer stated. ‘I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.’

Following her split with Diddy in 2018, she started dating her now-husband.

Less than a year after going public with her romance with the personal trainer, Ventura and Fine tied the knot in August 2019.

They welcomed their first baby, daughter Frankie, two months after their wedding.

Their second daughter, Sunny, was born in March 2021.