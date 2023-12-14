Thursday, December 14, 2023 – American singer, Cassie is preparing to launch a musical tour after settling her $30 million federal lawsuit with her ex-boyfriend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

This comes weeks after the singer sued Diddy, alleging she was trafficked, raped, plied with drugs, and viciously beaten by him on many occasions over the course of 10 years.

However, Diddy and Cassie aka Casandra Ventura announced they had reached an agreement the next day.

Diddy’s legal troubles are far from over, as more women have now filed claims against him, including one who sued last week alleging he participated in her gang rape when she was just 17 years old.

Ryan Leslie, who is himself a songwriter and music producer, has a professional history with Cassie, revealed that she is apparently placing the drama behind her and embarking on a string of concerts

Leslie revealed that ‘the last conversation we had’ was connected to the fact that evidently ‘she’s planning for a tour.’

Cassie and Leslie dated in the mid-2000s and remained in contact with each other to this day, though they ‘mostly’ spoke to each other in 2017 around the time that ‘our mutual manager Ed Woods passed away.’

During his conversation with TMZ, Leslie was asked whether he ever felt Cassie was under threat from Diddy while they worked together.

‘I think that was much further past after, you know, our working relationship,’ said Leslie, who worked with Cassie on a number of songs for Diddy’s Bad Boy label, including her 2006 debut single Me & U.

In the wake of the settlement with Cassie last month, Diddy’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman defended him.

‘Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,’ Brafman said.

‘Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,’ the attorney continued. ‘He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.’