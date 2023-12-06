Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – Britney Spears has appeared to put her conservatorship row with her father aside due to his recent health issues.

The American singer took to her Instagram page to share several throwback family snaps, including one with her dad Jamie.

The post came following reports alleging that does not want to reconcile with her father, 71, despite his recent health issues and leg amputation.

However, Britney has appeared to shut down the rumours as she posted multiple family photos.

In one of the images, her father was pictured walking with Britney and his grandson, as he held a sippy cup, a juice box, and the tot’s lunch box in his hands. The image was taken back in 2008 in Los Angeles.

It was previously reported that the singer would like to make amends with her father, who is said to be ‘not doing well’, an insider told Page Six on Tuesday that the claims are false.

The source also told the publication that the Gimme More singer will ‘never forgive him for the abuses and trauma he caused’ during her 13-year conservatorship.

The insider added that Britney’s previous social media posts about ‘detesting her father’, as well as the information in her memoir, The Woman in Me – where she discussed resenting the fact that he appeared to see her ‘as put on the earth for no other reason than to help their cash flow’ – ‘speak for themselves.’

The publication also shared that Britney’s recent reconciliation with mom Lynne, 68, is ‘an active work in progress’ and not an indication of her possibly reuniting with Jamie.

Spears’ father had his leg amputated a month ago.

According to TMZ: ‘Jamie had a massive infection in one of his legs that landed him in a hospital for weeks. He had 5 unsuccessful surgeries to contain the infection, and doctors decided the only way to proceed was amputation.’

Britney has started making amends with her mother Lynne, and earlier reports stated there was now hope that she could start to repair her fractured relationship with Jamie, though sources now claim that’s unlikely.

But earlier on Tuesday it was claimed that Britney still misses Jamie and that he harbours no resentment towards her following the conservatorship battle fallout, as per TMZ.