Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Afrobeats singer, BNXN, suffered a little setback at his concert last night when he fell off the stage during his performance.
The singer was thrilling his fans to some of his hit songs when he slipped and fell off the stage.
He however gained his ground immediately and continued with his performance.
Thankfully there was no injury.
Watch the video below
