Monday, December 11, 2023 – South African singer Babes Wodumo has shown off her new boyfriend a year after her ex and music producer Mampintsha passed on.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha had one of the most tumultuous celebrity unions in South Africa. They first met in 2012 when Mampintsha signed Babes Wodumo to his record label, West Ink Records.

They started dating in 2016 and faced several controversies, including allegations of domestic violence and drug abuse. Mampintsha proposed to Babes Wodumo in October 2020, and they announced their engagement on social media. They had a lavish traditional wedding ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal, attended by many celebrities and fans in 2021. The couple had their first child, Sponge, the same year.

However, their romance was short-lived as Mampintsha suffered a stroke in December 2022 and died a week later in hospital. Babes Wodumo was devastated by his death and revealed that she slept on his chest for two hours before he went to the mortuary. He was buried in his hometown of Umlazi on 31 December 2022.

Babes who has taken time to mourn his late lover, has now seemingly found a shoulder to mourn and cry on. In a picture causing a rave on social media, Babes was spotted sleeping on a man’s bare chest. She only showed her face and cropped out the new bae out of the frame. Her hand rested comfortably on the right side of his chest, and she looked peaceful.