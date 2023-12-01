Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Singer Ari Lennox got quite vocal after a water bottle whizzed in her direction and struck her in the arm while opening up for Rod Wave’s “Nostalgia” tour.

She stopped her show and threatened to knock out a fan in L.A. after she got belted with a water bottle while performing.

An enraged Ari who addressed the crowd told them that they shouldn’t be fooled by the glitz and glamour as she’s a “real ass bitch” and will “fuck them up!!!”

Ari appeared to have scoped the fan out and was MORE than willing to rearrange their face, but her bodyguard wisely escorted her from the stage before the violence could erupt.