Monday, December 18, 2023 – American singer, Adele reportedly made her new husband Rich Paul sign a prenuptial agreement before their ‘secret’ wedding to protect her $220million fortune.

In November, an insider told the gossip blog Deux Moi that the singer, 35, publicly confirmed that she recently wed Paul, 41, while at a comedy show in LA.

It came after months of her repeatedly referring the the sports agent as her ‘husband.’

RadarOnline alleges that Adele’s friends were the ones who urged her to put the prenup in place to protect her assets.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adele has a $220 million fortune to protect, which includes her salary from her Las Vegas residency, the sales of her four albums ($31 million), and another $34 million in digital sales.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency is expected to generate $2 million per show in gross revenue. If Adele receives half that revenue, that would amount to $13 million, which is more than any artist has earned per show in Vegas history.

Additionally, the singer owns several houses with her main abodes being an $11 million estate in West Sussex, England, and a $10.5 million property in Beverly Hills.

She also owns a second home in the 90210 that she bought in 2016 for $9.5 million as well as two townhouses in London valued at $14 million.

In December 2021, Adele bought Sylvester Stallone’s mansion in the gated community of Beverly Park in Los Angeles for $58 million and proceeded to do a total gut job on it, according to TMZ.