Friday, December 22, 2023 – A city slay queen has narrated her encounter with a man who asked her for a date, barely 12 hours after meeting her.

She shared WhatsApp conversation of the simping man desperately begging her for a date and claimed that she saw red flags from a distance.

At first, he asked her whether she was willing to visit him at his residence but she insisted that they should meet in a restaurant.

She agreed to meet him for a fancy date in a lavish Chinese restaurant where he spent over Ksh 10,000 to entertain her.

The lady recorded a video of the date which she claims was boring.

She concentrated more on food and had little time for the man.

“I was interested in food more than him,” she confessed in the video.

She then left him high and dry after squandering his money during the fancy date.

The video has since gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Renowned social media commentator Francis Gaitho wrote “What if dudes spent their money on the chics who give reciprocal/ matching-energy instead of chasing waterfalls? Now a dude here has wasted 10 ngwizi on a thankless chic rocking a wig from Dubois road. That dude must be a Kalenjin simpanzee because hao ndio wananyoroshwa sasa”

