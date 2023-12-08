Friday, December 8, 2023 – Popular media personality, Anto Neosoul, has called out the UDA team for shortchanging him after helping them to launch the wheelbarrow movement at Ruto’s former official residence at Karen.

The former NTV host was hired to emcee at the event that brought together small-scale traders.

He was filmed in a viral video being pushed in a wheelbarrow by Ruto, who was then a deputy president campaigning for the top seat, as they popularized the wheelbarrow movement.

An X user tagged Anto Neosoul in the video and asked him how he feels being among the people who helped Ruto to campaign for the presidency, amid the high cost of living.

Anto said he is yet to receive his dues and accused the UDA campaign team of taking him for a ride.

“Hata sikulipwa…Hadi leo…nilibebwa ufala( I have not been paid to date. They took him for a fool),” he said.

Renowned activist, Boniface Mwangi, who happens to be Anto Neosoul’s relative, urged Dennis Itumbi to tip him something small to save him from the embarrassment, adding that they use the video to troll him whenever they meet for family gatherings.

“Oya@OleItumbi my nephew@antoneosoul anasema alibebwa ufala na hakulipwa.

“Mpatie za macho so we can stop laughing at him during family meetings. Hii ujinga yote na hakulipwa? Hio sio poa. Saidia msanii alipwe” wrote Mwangi.

