Signaling Peptides: Matrixyl and Others

Studies suggest that peptides classified as “signaling peptides” are so named as they may potentially modify the turnover of skin proteins, possibly supporting protein production like collagen, and elastin. Their term originates from their purported capacity to signal or imitate the signal that occurs during the creation of extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins throughout the process. Research suggests that matrixins are a kind of peptide generated by the extracellular matrix (ECM) and may be involved in stimulating collagen formation. One of the first peptides employed with a comparable function was the gastrin-releasing peptide, a neuropeptide similar to bombesin that has been hypothesized to improve wound healing by increasing the proliferation of keratinocytes. This article will discuss several additional signal peptides being researched today.

Palmitoyl Hexapeptide-12

An analog of the peptide sequence H-Val-Gly-Val-Ala-Pro-Gly-OH, which is a hexapeptide, was found by Senior et al. in 1984 when they were working on peptides that were produced from elastin. Biopeptide ELTM is an example of this. This particular sequence of peptides is repeated several times in elastins from animals. Chemotactic activity and metalloproteinase upregulation are two of its theorized activities. Investigations purport it may possess the potential to increase collagen creation while simultaneously decreasing elastin synthesis.

Additionally, incorporating the palmitoyl moiety at the N-terminus may increase the penetration capability of the peptide, which is an attractive aspect of the research peptide. Biopeptide ELTM combines Palmitoyl hexapeptide-12, glyceryl polymethacrylate, and PEG-8. It is conveyed that the combination may impact visible biomarkers due to its potential to enhance fibroblast mobility.

Matrixyl Peptide

Pentapeptide-4, also known as palmitoylated Lys-Thr-Thr-Lys-Ser-OH, is a well-known signal compound fragment of the C-terminal propeptide of type I collagen. Matrixyl is the new form of this synthetically developed peptide. It appears to stimulate the feedback control of collagen production and extracellular matrix proteins. According to Choi et al. (2014), the conjugation with the palmitoyl moiety appears to result in a more efficient distribution across the skin and improved stability against lipases expressed by the skin.

The palmitoylated peptide has been suggested to reduce the development of creasing along the skin surface as well as reducing total wrinkle depth. A recent publication showcases an advanced research study focusing on discovering novel analogs of Pentapetide-3. Research is still ongoing.

Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1

Tripeptide-1 (H-Gly-His-Lys-OH) may be a carrier when combined with Cu(II). On the other hand, the peptide itself is classified as a signal peptide, and researchers suggest that it seems to stimulate the creation of collagen. The results of conducted experiments implied increased stimulation of collagen and glycosaminoglycan (GAG) production and a discernible decrease in wrinkles in length, depth, and surface texture. Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1 has been researched synergistically with Biopeptide CLTM, Pal-GQPR, and Matrixyl 3000.

Lipospondin

Elaidyl-Lys-Phe-Lys-OH is the elaidyl conjugation of the peptide sequence KFK, which is often referred to as Lipoprotein. There is a possibility that the fatty acid moiety suppresses the mRNA of MMPs while the tripeptide may help to increase TGF-β. Additionally, it has been suggested that the peptide might increase the formation of collagen and tissue MMP-1 inhibitors (TIMP-1) while simultaneously decreasing the production of MMP-1 in fibroblasts.

Hexapeptide-11

From the fermentation of Saccharomyces yeast, this double-named peptide (H-Pro-Val-Ala-Pro-Phe-Pro-OH) was identified for the very first time, through the mediation of downregulation of cellular proteins, including ataxia telangiectasia mutated (ATM) and p53, which are hyperactive in degenerative diseases. It was hypothesized that it may protect fibroblasts from early cellular senescence mediated by oxidative stress. Additionally, the results in vitro speculated increased skin elasticity.

Concluding remarks

This brief analysis investigated research peptides with the greatest degree of observation and experiementation over the last ten years. It is important to note that these peptides are primarily distinguished by their short sequences.

The analysis of the most recent literature on bioactive peptides as components of greater compounds purports that an increasing number of scientific studies provide data supporting the biological activity of these peptides. This provides a rational foundation for expanding this field of research.

Please note that none of the substances mentioned in this article have been approved for human consumption and should, therefore, not be used by unlicensed professionals outside of the contained lab environments.

