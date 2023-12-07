Thursday, December 7, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula reprimanded Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi after the latter criticised President William Ruto’s government over the arrest of Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o on Tuesday.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Wandayi had claimed that Nyakang’o is being targeted for exposing runaway corruption within the government and her strong stance against misuse of public funds.

However, responding to the claim, Wetang’ula warned the MP, holding that such comments were sub-judice with direct implications on a case that is already before court.

“This is a matter before the court, and what you are saying now is likely to undermine the integrity of the case, including the case of the person you are defending.”

While making his remarks, the MP also attacked the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), holding that the current officeholder failed to ensure that the law was followed when effecting Nyakango’s arrest.

In his statement, the Minority leader reminded the house that every Kenyan citizen has rights and the DPP has to ensure that before someone is charged in court with a criminal offence, the charges leveled against them meet the evidence threshold.

However, Wetang’ula stopped Wandayi in his tracks telling him that he was crossing the line.

The Speaker further warned the rest of the House to avoid taking the direction adopted by the minority leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST