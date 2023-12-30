Friday, December 29, 2023 – A new video shows the moment a black Amazon delivery driver in Texas was savagely assaulted by two white women inside a luxury building — one of whom accused her of being a “thief” as she tried to drop off a package.

JaMaiya Miller, 25, was out on delivery at the Belle Mead at River Oaks apartment complex near Houston on Dec. 16 and was buzzed into the complex by a resident, KHOU reported.

The apartment complex boasts real oak hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, an executive business center and a 24-hour fitness center.

However, once she was in the building, the same resident who let her in to deliver the package told her she was not supposed to be there.

Another woman showed up and the two unidentified women allegedly assaulted Miller.

In a TikTok video posted by the Amazon worker, a woman is heard saying, “We’ve had thieves here and you’re thief!”

Miller then says, “Excuse me, don’t touch me,” but the woman continues to place her hands on the Amazon employee.

Also, the other woman threatens to call security.

“OK, yeah, do that, please, because she’s harassing me,” Miller tells her.

“I’m calling security!” the resident yells out.

“Thank you, please call security,” Miller says, prompting the woman to shout, “No, on you! On you!”

Meanwhile, the first woman is seen pushing the driver against a wall and attacking her.

“Excuse me, ma’am! Excuse me, ma’am!” Miller pleads.

“She was hitting me with her phone, making all sorts of claims, and she was also literally preventing me from going anywhere,” she told KHOU.

“It was the scariest thing because I didn’t know how it was going to end,” she told the outlet.

“It just looked like such a wild scene with me, the black woman, with these two rich white ladies. So honestly, that was the most terrifying part, is the lengths at which they were willing to go physically assaulting me.”

A doorman finally arrived and de-escalated the situation, allowing Miller to break free and call 911. Houston police said they are investigating the incident.

In the video, Miller wrote: “This lady spewed racist tropes, like I was a thief, and hit me several times … I have never experienced such racist, Karen, behavior. It was so off the wall, but also completely on brand with how white women have historically weaponized their privilege.

“The best example of this in the video is when she claims I am hitting her, while literally hitting me,” she wrote.

Management at the Belle Meade at River Oaks told KHOU that it is “aware of the unfortunate incident” and that “the actions of third parties do not, in any way, reflect the values of Belle Meade at River Oaks.

“We care deeply about creating a hospitable environment and safety of all residents, guests, employees and service providers,” the statement says.

The statement added that the building policy calls for all packages to be delivered to the concierge desk. However, Miller said her instructions were to deliver the package to a suite.

“To the best of our understanding, a resident mistakenly allowed the Amazon delivery driver onto a restricted-access elevator and a resident hallway within the building, where the event took place,” Belle Meade at River Oaks said.

“At this time, we are exploring all options and fully cooperating with the Houston Police Department. Due to the ongoing investigation, please direct all further inquiries to HPD,” it added.

Watch the video below

NEW: Amazon delivery driver harassed and hit by two "Karens" while delivering a package to a luxury apartment complex in Houston, Texas.



Driver JaMaiya Miller alleges she was making a delivery when two women accused her of stealing packages.



Miller appears to have been… pic.twitter.com/5w7ii6HI3j — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 29, 2023