Saturday, December 16, 2023 – A middleman from Kayole is counting losses after he was robbed by a man masquerading as a female prostitute.

Johnson Onyango, who is a data analyst, wanted to satisfy his primal urge and he went to a dingy nightclub to ‘hunt’.

According to the preliminary police report, Onyango was drinking at the bar when a ‘woman’ approached him and asked him to dance.

After the dance, the two left the club to spend the night at his home.

However, when they got home, ‘the lady’ asked Onyango to continue drinking, serving him wine, and he started to pass out, but he could hear her hailing a motorcycle rider.

Onyango told police he woke up the next day feeling exhausted and realised that the ‘lady’ was not around alongside his property.

He reported to the police and the “lady” identified as Willis Ouma was arrested and charged with stupefying to commit an offense, theft, and handling stolen property but denied the charges

Onyango, according to a police report, lost Sh 8,000 cash, five mobile phones, and other valuables worth Sh 145,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.