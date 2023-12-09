Saturday, December 9, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has been accused of stealing Sh 2 billion meant for the development of Kiambu County.

According to Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, Ichung’wah was given Sh 2 billion for road development in Kiambu but he decided to pocket the money.

Wamuchomba, who spoke on Friday, said that even in the Kikuyu constituency, there are no roads nor street lights because Ichung’wah looted the money.

Wamuchomba who is among United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MPs who are against President William Ruto’s regime, said that Ichung’wah has been defending the government because he knows he has stolen billions of taxpayers’ money.

When contacted, Ichung’wah who is also the National Assembly Majority Leader, said he would issue a statement concerning Wamuchomba’s allegations

The Kenyan DAILY POST