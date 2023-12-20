Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Former Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has blasted President William Ruto claiming he has lost popularity in the Mt Kenya region.

Waitutu, who appeared on Kameme FM’s Arahuka show with Gatonye Wa Mbugua, said Ruto’s lies have made him lose the popularity he was enjoying in the vote-rich region.

The former county boss, who is now a mason, further revealed that even the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has lost popularity due to Ruto’s unfulfilled promises.

Waititu said that even an MCA cannot win an election in the Mt Kenya region if he decides to vie using UDA.

“No one can vie for any seat with a UDA party ticket and win the election, no one right now has faith in this party because its leaders are all liars.

“This party has lost its popularity, especially in the Mount Kenya region,” Waititu said.

