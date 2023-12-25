Monday, December 25, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen was forced to defend himself after Narok Senator put him on the spot over incomplete roads in his county.

In a statement, Murkomen blamed a cash crunch on the poor state of the road, expressing that he was experiencing a tough time getting Treasury to disburse the funds to facilitate its completion.

According to Murkomen, hesitance from the Treasury had forced contractors to down their tools.

The Cabinet Secretary revealed that he was working on convincing the contractors to get back on-site as he worked on making sure their pay was processed.

“Negotiating with contractors to go on-site without any payment hasn’t been easy. We are working with the treasury to see if we can get some little cash to support. The contractor has been ready and willing but the financial support is pending,” he stated.

However, Murkomen noted that the road was passable for the time being. He urged the residents to be patient until the construction was completed.

Ole Kina had questioned why the road was yet to be completed despite a promise from the CS while appearing before the Senate in a past session.

Ledama complained that the incomplete section was impassable during the rainy season hindering transport in the region.

The senator who was at the said road showed the distinction between the murram and tarmacked road and how motorists were forced to adjust to the change and brave the dusty road.

“My good friend Murkomen, you promised that in two weeks this road would be complete, but look at it now, you can’t even complete six kilometres,” he stated.

Olekina further accused the current regime of reneging on its promises to Kenyans since ascending into office. He complained that the leaders were all talk but no action, urging them to change.

He requested CS Murkomen to ensure the road is fixed by early next year, emphasising that he will follow up to monitor the progress.

