Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has shocked Kenyans after he called for an increase in fuel prices.

This is even though Kenyans are living on the edge over the high fuel prices which has skyrocketed the cost of living.

Murkomen is seeking to increase the road maintenance levy by Ksh5 to cater for inflation in the cost of road construction materials which will automatically increase the prices of fuel.

Speaking during an interview, Murkomen added that the move would assist in maintaining the state of murram roads across the country.

The CS stated that over 5,000 roads were constructed but there was no plan on how to maintain them, owing to budgetary constraints.

He also dismissed the practicality of the recommendation made by the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), which called for the reduction of the levy by Ksh5, maintaining that it is not feasible.

The levy, commonly referred to as the Road Maintenance Levy Fund, is collected at the pump and is currently set at Ksh18 per litre of petrol and diesel.

If Murkomen’s proposal is adopted, it means that motorists would pay Ksh23 per litre of fuel at the pump, leading to an increase in fuel prices.

Murkomen explained the worrying state of roads across the country, indicating that the government owes contractors over Ksh700 billion, out of which Ksh400 billion is owed to the Chinese contractors. This, as a result, led to pending road projects for years.

He detailed that the Kenya Kwanza administration was committed to settling the debt to enable the contractors to complete the projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST