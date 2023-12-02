Saturday, December 2, 2023 – The scandalous edible oil worth Sh9.3 billion, which is at the centre of an importation controversy, cannot be accounted for in the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) warehouses.

This comes even as it emerged that health officials found the oil unfit for human consumption, indicating Kenyans are staring at health risks if it finds its way into the market.

The Senate Standing Committee on Trade, Industrialization, and Tourism, chaired by Senator Lenku Seki, noted discrepancies between the submissions presented by the Ministry of Trade and the KNTC.

According to a report by Parliament, the Trade Committee’s efforts to unravel the mystery did not bear fruit as Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry Rebecca Miano failed to turn up for a meeting.

Also missing was KNTC’s top management.”

The Committee concluded that there seemed to be a deliberate move to conceal information from the public. It therefore resolved to adjourn the meeting and invite the Former CS for the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry Moses Kuria who was in charge at the time when the edible oil in question was imported, and suppliers of the edible oil to appear before the committee at the earliest to answer to the Committee queries,” the report stated.

According to reports, the missing consignment included 125,000 metric tonnes of edible oil.

When the Trade Committee visited KNTC warehouses, the officials barred them from inspecting them.

Kenyans will now have to wait for a while to buy cooking oil at a cheaper price promised by the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST