Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has dimmed the hopes of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s diehard supporter, Nuru Okanga, of joining high school and having regular learning after the exemplary performance in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

This is Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced that overaged students who sat for the 2023 KCPE examinations will not secure placements in secondary schools.

Speaking while presiding over the release of Form One placement results at Lenana School yesterday, Machogu said over-age will continue with their education in Adult and Continuing institutions.

He noted that the names of the students have been forwarded to the Directorate of Adult and Continuing Education for placements.

“I wish to announce that all the eligible 2023 KCPE Examination candidates have been placed in our public secondary schools. However, all over-age learners have been forwarded to the Directorate of Adult and Continuing Education for placement in Adult and Continuing Education institutions,” said Machogu.

Meanwhile, the Education CS said the selection and placement of the other students was strictly guided by the principles of merit, choice, equity, affirmative action, and availability of space.

In the placement, all candidates who scored 400 Marks and above were placed in either National or Extra County schools of their choice.

Similarly, all other candidates were placed in county or sub-county schools, according to the parameters set.

Learners with special needs were placed either in regular or Special Needs schools based on their disability categories, merit, and choice.

Machogu further announced that all 2024 Form One learners will report on January 15, 2024.

