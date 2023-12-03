Sunday, December 3, 2023 – Your home and business may soon be raided by government officials.

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki authorized the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) officers to enter business premises and homes during their operations.

Kindiki gazetted the names of 22 NACADA officers authorized to enforce the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (ADCA), 2010, paving the way for the authority to act separately from the police.

According to the CS, the officers may enter any place that they believe hosts a suspect believed to have contravened the provisions of the law.

“Previously, NACADA had to rely on the National Police Service officers to enforce its laws.

“The latest development affords officers of the Authority operational independence, and they may request the support of police officers only where necessary,” NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa, who will lead the gazetted officers stated.

NACADA officers will thus either access premises with the consent of an occupant or with a warrant order issued by a magistrate or judge of the High Court.

Warrants only allow police and NACADA officials to enter the building between 12 pm and 6 pm.

Omerikwa added that the authority will execute its compliance and enforcement mandate in a legally binding environment.

However, his officers will adhere to the law and refrain from using force. Nonetheless, he warned suspects from obstructing or hindering his officers from carrying out their duties or issuing false or misleading statements contrary to the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (ADCA), 2010.

“This now means that NACADA can fully implement its supply suppression strategies confidently with the full backing of the law,” he stated.

