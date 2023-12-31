Sunday, December 31, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has announced retirement from active politics.

In a statement via his X handle of Saturday, Duale said he promised Kenyans to quit the political arena when President William Ruto assumes power and he stands on his word.

“My word is my bond. I promised Kenyans that once President William Ruto takes the mantle of leadership, I will retire from active politics. I have,” Duale stated.

The former Garissa Town MP at the same time stated he has high regard for Parliament, saying it has the capacity to transform the country.

“Having been a long-serving legislator myself, I have a lot of regards for our parliament. That house has the capacity and capability to transform this country for the better. They owe it to Kenyans,” Duale stated.

The former Majority Leader of the National Assembly in 2019 said he would leave politics when Ruto becomes president.

Duale said he could even serve as a clerk in State House if Ruto became the Head of State.

“If I have people whom I have respect for and I could work with its Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto. But my candidate for 2022 is William Ruto and I even said it and I don’t know why you are not quoting me that when Ruto becomes president I will retire from politics.

“If he becomes the president I can even serve as a clerk in State House,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST