Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has surprised Kenyans by dismissing claims that he said he would endorse former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in the 2027 election.

Mid this year, Raila Odinga, who spoke in Siaya County, stated that Kalonzo Musyoka has been trustworthy and loyal and said he is considering endorsing his presidential bid in 2027.

But in an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday evening, Raila denied ever endorsing Kalonzo and said that Azimio la Umoja will agree on its 2027 candidate at the right time.

“I didn’t say I would support Kalonzo Musyoka, I acknowledged Kalonzo as a trustworthy person, someone you can trust who has stood with us through thick and thin.

“I was responding to Ruto when I said Kalonzo is enough,” Raila said.

