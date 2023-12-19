Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah was treated to a rude shock after police in Kisii refused to help him following a threat by President William Ruto.

Omtatah made the revelation after allegedly being turned away from filing a police statement in Kisii.

Omtatah claimed his life was in danger following remarks made by President William Ruto.

The lawmaker was reportedly turned away from Nyanchwa Police Station after he was referred there by officers from Mosocho Police Station in Kitutu Chache South.

“The OCPD has ordered his juniors not to take my statement. The president threatened my life and others over the remarks he made and we need to take action.”

“We are governed by laws and cannot be taken back by such remarks which are unconstitutional. The president needs to apologise to Kenyans,” he said.

The Busia Senator claimed that Ruto targeted him using his sword remarks during a church function at Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho, where he conducted a fundraiser.

During the function, rUTO vowed to deal with individuals sabotaging his developmental agenda.

“These people who are frustrating through the courts on the Housing Levy are the real enemies of our country, you gave me the power, this sword is not for chopping vegetables,” Ruto remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST