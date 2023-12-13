Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – An X user has raised concerns over the rise of criminal gangs consisting of young kids at Greatwall Gardens in Athi River.

The spoilt kids, who come from well-to-do families, form gangs similar to those in the United States of America and engage in fights.

A video shared on the X platform shows the rival gangs comprising of boys aged below 15 years viciously attacking each other within the estate in broad daylight.

The fight erupts after a gang accosts a young boy believed to be a member of a rival gang.

The rival gang comes to the rescue of the boy, leading to a fierce fight.

The gang members rain kicks and blows on each other as the scuffle ensues.

“Hey, just a concerning trend emerging at great wall, again.. Young kids forming gangs similar to those in the States etc. U can see them jumping other kids like initiation, throwing sets etc.. They are way too young, we wonder where their parents are” A very dangerous trend,’’ an X user raised concerns.

This is not the first time that Greatwall Gardens is being discussed on social media for the wrong reasons.

The estate is a den of drug dealers and all manner of criminals.

Detectives have in the recent past nabbed hard drugs in the infamous estate which mainly consists of middle-class Kenyans and foreigners with questionable character.

Watch video of rival gangs fighting within the estate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.