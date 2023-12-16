Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Constable Nicholas Musau, the rogue police officer who opened fire at a Nakuru club and killed two people, has a history of misusing his firearm.

It is now emerging that he was recently reinstated after being interdicted, following a gun drama in Kitale.

He reportedly pulled his gun on a lady in Kitale and threatened to kill her.

The new revelations come after Laura Kaswira, the owner of the bar where the cop opened fire, succumbed to her injuries.

Laura was shot four times during the tragic incident.

Her brother took to his Facebook account to mourn her after she died while receiving treatment at the Nakuru Level 6 hospital.

“So this is the police/ murderer who killed my baby sister in Nakuru. It’s unfolding that he was just from interdiction. He was interdicted after he pulled his gun on a lady in kitale. Nicholas Musau Musyoka You will never know peace,’’ wrote Laura’s brother.

Below is a photo of the killer cop.

