Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is in on the spot yet again for the wrong reasons.

This is after Garissa residents raised concerns after failing to receive relief food and supplies launched and distributed by Gachagua.

Gachagua in early December, released food and supplies to support over 20,000 families affected by floods in the country.

County government officials from the region thus stated that they had launched investigations to track down the missing supplies after residents questioned the delay in distribution exercises.

They also requested their national government counterparts to help with the follow-up, as the affected people are still struggling from the effects of the El Nino rains.

“The most shocking bit is the Deputy President was standing in this exact ground with not less than thirty lorries of food.”

“We were hoping the food was for us, but now nobody knows where the food is,” one resident lamented.

“I was very excited to see the Deputy President. I knew at least I would be sleeping on a good mattress in a tent by now, but the vehicles left after the function and we have not received anything,” another resident stated.

According to their chairperson Abdalla Dulo, 144,000 more needy people in Garissa County were relying on the relief food.

“Efforts by officials to track down the relief food have proved futile. These people need help as soon as possible,” Guyo stated.

This comes days after Turkana County Jamhuri celebrations were delayed over the alleged theft of relief food meant for needy residents.

Loima constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Protus Akuja demanded an explanation from the Deputy County Commissioner Peter Mutiso over the missing relief food.

