Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – On February 7, 2020, the late gospel singer Papa Dennis lost his life after plunging from an apartment building in what was suspected to be a case of suicide.

However, his childhood friend and former manager, Joseph Msanii, also known as Dr Msanii, has disputed claims that the singer took his own life.

He alleges foul play in the singer’s death.

According to Msanii, Papa Dennis was killed by “industry cartels” who were after his money.

Before he died, he had landed lucrative deals that would have changed his life forever.

“Papa Dennis was killed; he did not commit suicide. He was killed by the industry cartels who were after his fortunes. Towards his last days, Papa Dennis had landed a deal worth millions from Ufanisi Foundation in Kibera to work on a Cancer awareness campaign project. He had also landed a deal with Kakamega County on a Cancer campaign again. I was at the center of all these deals. Why would he kill himself just when these juicy deals were about to materialize?” he posed.

The singer was reportedly on course to get back on his feet after he landed the two deals that he had planned to use the proceedings to turn his life around.

“If indeed he killed himself, why is that there was no witness to collaborate the events leading to his death? The narrative that he jumped to his death from the 7th floor of the Pangani building doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“Who saw him go up to the 7th floor? How did they know it was the 7th floor? No one came out to say they saw him go up. For him to access the balcony of that floor, which was away from the studio to throw himself, he must have had to pass through another resident’s sitting room, go to the bedroom, and eventually end up at the balcony,” he continued.

It is also puzzling because if he had jumped to his death as claimed, there should have been multiple fractures, yet most of his bones remained intact.

A postmortem report revealed that he had been assaulted.

“He sustained a blood clot on one side of his head, a fracture on his left ribs, and a broken leg. The injuries suggest that a blunt object struck him on the head, and in an attempt to shield himself with his hand, the same object hit his ribs,” said the manager.

Additionally, his phone, a potential piece of evidence, was never recovered.

His former manager believes those behind his death took his phone away to conceal any traces.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.