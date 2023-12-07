Thursday, December 7, 2023 – The acting secretary and chief executive officer of the Council of Legal Education (CLE), Ms Jennifer Gitiri has been sued for holding 8 top government jobs.

In a petition filed by Dr. Margaret Gikenyi, Gitiri was accused of drawing salaries and allowances from the exchequer by holding eight public office jobs, a move he described as an abuse of administrative power.

Gitiri reportedly serves as the Deputy Director of Legal Services and Corporation Secretary of the Assets Recovery Agency, the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Acting Secretary of the Council of Legal Education, and a Board member representing the office of the Attorney General in the Kenya Law Reporting Council as the Representative of the Attorney General.

She is also accused of being a board member of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Witness Protection Agency, the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission, and a Director of Living Water Company.

Gikenyi argued that Gitiri is conflicted in her role as the Director of Living Water and Kenya Revenue Authority while attempting to raise revenue for the two institutions.

The Nakuru-based medical practitioner asked the court to issue a conservatory order blocking Gitiri from sitting on any board until the case has been heard and determined.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application, this Honourable court be pleased to issue conservatory orders against the 1st Respondent prohibiting her from sitting as a board member and or employee of the Interested Parties and drawing any allowance for such sitting,” the court papers read in part.

She also requested the court to declare the appointment of Gitiri as the acting Chair Council Of Legal Education null and void as she does not meet the basic requirement.

Gikenyi further asked the court to compel the Assets and Recovery Authority to collect all monies illegally paid to Gitiri for purposes of reimbursing the exchequer.

