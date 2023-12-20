Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Jubilee Party Deputy Organizing Secretary, Pauline Njoroge, has lambasted President William Ruto for redirecting money that had been allocated to Mt Kenya region to other regions.

During former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure, the government allocated money for some water projects in the Mt Kenya region but according to Njoroge, the President has redirected money to other regions.

Njoroge further disagreed with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that the Mt. Kenya region was a shareholder in Ruto’s administration.

“The biggest lie propagated in the past year is being told that the people of Mt. Kenya are shareholders in this government. The people of this region are not shareholders in this government. Only Gachagua is a shareholder, maybe,” Njoroge said

“The money allocated to Mt. Kenya projects by their previous administration has been redirected to other projects in another region as if we are children of a lesser God.

“We have seen issues of water and ongoing roads whose money had been allocated stalling,” Njoroge added.

