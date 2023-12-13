Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Former presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida has accused President William Ruto of ferrying school children to Uhuru Gardens on Tuesday during Jamhuri Day Celebrations.

In a social media post, Dida, a fierce critic of the corrupt and nepotistic Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration, claimed that Ruto, like the late former President Daniel Arap Moi, ferried schoolchildren to cheer for him because he has realized he has lost popularity.

“Whoever took those school children to the stadium to fill it and make them chant Ruto should be ashamed of themselves.

“The parents that allowed their children to go should equally be ashamed. Moism ended. A child can’t vote, therefore the child must not be used for politics,” Dida wrote on his X platform on Wednesday.

Other sources stated that those who attended the Jamhuri fete at Uhuru Gardens were paid by the Office of the President.

