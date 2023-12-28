Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Veteran Kenyan musician Nazizi Hirji and her husband are mourning the untimely demise of their three-year-old son, Jazeel.

Nazizi shared the sad news of her son’s sudden demise on social media and said he tragically lost his life in an accident that occurred at a hotel where they were staying in Tanzania.

It is now emerging that Jazeel died due to negligence.

On the fateful day, Nazizi reportedly went to the salon and left her husband to look after their son at the Mesuma Hotel in Dar es Salaam, where they were on vacation.

Nazizi’s husband was busy on the phone when their son opened the hotel balcony without his knowledge and accidentally fell from the fourth floor.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.