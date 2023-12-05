Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai Onyango, has blasted President William Ruto’s government, following the arrest of Controller of Budget (COB) Margaret Nyakang’o.

Nyakang’o, who has been exposing corruption in Ruto’s government, was arrested on trumped-up charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit fraud.

She was released on a Sh 500,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh 2 million.

Reacting to her arrest, Alai who is one of the fierce critics of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, said it is a very big shame to Ruto and his coterie to muzzle the voice of Nyakang’o who speaks against mass wastage.

Alai said Ruto was deeply involved in the arrest of Nyakang’o since he must be notified when a senior officer is arrested.

“COB Margaret Nyakang’o has remained to be the only consistent voice against wastage in this regime.

“The Auditor General seems not ready to ruffle feathers.

“Now they want to fix the COB with fake charges? For you to arrest COB, you must notify the President.

“Clearly, they are not ready to fight wastage in this government,” Alai wrote on his X platform.

