Monday, December 11, 2023 – President William Ruto may be planning to ditch UDA for another party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This was revealed by embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni who claimed that Ruto is planning to ditch UDA and run on another ticket in 2027.

Speaking at an event in Lamu over the weekend, Kioni claimed that all was not well in UDA and that Ruto may be planning to ditch the party as well as his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

“William Ruto will not run on UDA; he will seek an alternative political party to run in 2027. So, if you have become comfortable thinking that all is well, you are in for a rude shock,” Kioni remarked.

“Ruto will be a one-term president, he will not win in 2027, so if you don’t know where home is, ask those who are informed,” stated Kioni.

Similar views were also shared by Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe who indicated that Ruto and Gachagua are reading from different scripts lately.

Kioni also criticized Ruto on several aspects, including his foreign trips, debt appetite, and introduction of punitive bills by UDA MPs.

“I have heard that he is currently in Djibouti. That is the 44th country he is visiting. I have also heard that Musalia is in London to celebrate Kenya’s 60th anniversary, he can’t celebrate in Kenya.

“They have become like tourists, Kenya has become like a stopover for them,” he stated.

On debt accumulation, Kioni questioned why Ruto kept criticizing Uhuru for borrowing, yet he had taken the same path and saddled the country with a debt of over Ksh4 trillion within a short period.

