Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Detectives have launched an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya’s 17-year-old daughter, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

The missing girl reportedly escaped from their posh Karen home along Bogani Road on Monday afternoon by scaling the perimeter wall.

Police officers guarding the residence told detectives investigating the mysterious disappearance that they did not see her scaling the wall as they were stationed at the entrance.

One of Tuya’s advisors is said to have reported the matter at Hardy police station.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the girl was picked up by a white Toyota Vitz which was immediately driven away to an unknown destination.

“We have the details of the car that was waiting outside the compound and are tracing it. The missing girl was putting on a khaki pair of trousers and a black sweater,” police said.

Detectives believe that the girl, who is a Form 4 student, could have planned the escape for a long time.

Her mother is said to have been strict with her and never allowed her to leave the compound.

By yesterday afternoon, police had not established the motive of the escape and her whereabouts but said they believed she was safe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.