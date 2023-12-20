Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Shock and grief have gripped Kiawambei village in Murang’a County after a 33-year-old teacher brutally murdered his two sons.

He reportedly beheaded them with a kitchen knife and fled from his home.

The man is said to have parted ways with his wife a few months ago after endless domestic squabbles.

She left her two sons behind after leaving her matrimonial home, not knowing that her estranged husband was plotting to kill them.

Detectives have launched a manhunt for the killer father.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.