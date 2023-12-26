Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – A middle-aged Kenyan lady is mourning the untimely demise of her 4-year-old son, who was brutally murdered by unknown people.

The little boy went missing for several days before his body was found dumped in a garbage site.

The distressed lady had circulated her missing son’s photos on social media hoping to find him but unfortunately, he was found murdered.

She has vowed to fight to the end until the ruthless killers behind her son’s brutal murder are brought to book.

The slain boy was the only child.

Netizens have urged DCI to intervene and investigate the boy’s murder.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.