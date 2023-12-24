Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has congratulated the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) for raiding a shisha den in Kilimani, Nairobi.

In a statement on Saturday, Duale said NACADA should continue with the raid, noting that shisha is illegal.

“Shisha addicts must face the law, as it has been illegal in Kenya since 2017,” Duale said on his X social media platform.

The Defence CS highlighted that the law enforcement agents must continue to raid shisha dens.

In an operation led by NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa, at least 25 people were arrested last Friday night at a popular spot for shisha users.

117 shisha bongs were also confiscated at a shisha joint in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Omerkiwa said despite the ban on shisha since 2017, its use remains prevalent in the country.

“Shisha was declared illegal in 2017. The sale and use was banned,” Omerikwa said.

“Our team and multi-agency will continue with the investigations to get to the bottom of it, we are trying to look if this place is licensed, whether they have a public license and also if public health come here to see if it is in the right shape,” he said.

