Thursday, December 21, 2023 – A young man man has taken to social media to explain why he had to leave his ex-wife and kids in Africa and relocated to another country to start afresh.

In a post shared on his X handle, the man explained that he shares custody with his ex-wife but during one of his visits, she set him up and this led to unnecessary restrictions.

He alleged that he was arraigned in court and even remanded. He said after eight months of legal battle, he was vindicated after the judge found out he was set up.

He stated after regaining his freedom, he took a decision to walk away from his ex-wife and their kids and then relocated to another country.

He said he has tried reconnecting with his children but it has proved abortive.

