Friday, December 15, 2023 – Laura Kaswira, the owner of Vegas pub in Nakuru, is among four people who were shot on Jamhuri Day by a rogue cop over a Ksh 16,000 alcohol bill.

The cop stationed at Nakuru Central Police Station opened fire at around 2:00 AM when he was ordered to pay the bill that he incurred at the club.

A commotion ensued and in the process, he opened fire.

Laura has succumbed to the gunshot wounds while undergoing treatment at Nakuru Level 6 hospital.

She had been admitted in the ICU after sustaining serious injuries.

According to sources, Kaswira was pursuing a Ph.D.

She was set to graduate in June next year.

This brings to two, the number of people killed by the rogue cop.

A bartender named Ann died on the spot during the tragic incident.

Below are photos of Laura whose promising life was cut short by the rogue cop.

