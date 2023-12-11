Monday, December 11, 2023 – A 30-year-old man from Bomet whose wedding was cancelled at the last minute has finally broken his silence.

Amos, 30, was to tie the knot with Nelly Chepkoech on Saturday.

However, Nelly cancelled the wedding and left family members and guests in shock.

Amos has revealed what transpired and accused Nelly of not being sincere and open to him.

She was reportedly dating another man.

“My plans to wed Nelly Chepkoech are over because she was not sincere. She only waited until the last minute to open up and declare she was dating another man.

“She had not fully decided on marrying me,” Rono said.

Nelly cancelled the wedding on Thursday, claiming that she needed more time to decide whether she wanted to get married to Amos.

Amos denied Nelly’s claims that the church postponed the wedding.

“She broke the news through a text message to Rev Koech that she needed time to decide. Her allegation that the church postponed the wedding is a big lie,” said Rono.

At first, Nelly claimed she was ‘still young and not ready to settle down’.

But after being interrogated further, she revealed she had another man and was not fully decided on walking down the aisle with Rono.

“I met her on Thursday in Bomet town when we were processing clearance for the marriage certificate. Later that day, she wrote the text and an emergency meeting was called by the reverend who was supposed to preside over our wedding. It is during the meeting that she broke the news,” said Rono.

Rono now says he has decided to end the relationship and would no longer wish to marry her.

“It is over between the two of us and I would want to wish her all the best. We enjoyed a good relationship and I was shocked that she had not told me she had another man in her life. When I proposed to her, she accepted and we settled down on planning our wedding,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.