Monday, December 04, 2023 – A man called Prince Ajodo Ukwuteno has taken to a Facebook group to complain about his wife, saying she is uneducated, lacks manners, respect, and prefers sitting around at home gossiping.

“Hi everyone, I marry legally shortly after my service without time for courtship for month. The guidance of the lady and the lady collaborate together to hide some secret about the girl for me,” he wrote on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

“I started notice it shortly after our wedding when I refuse the guidance to take control over my family. Now the situation is worst to the extend of having problems with my wife mostly everyday because she is idol and uneducated. When I found something for her to do she will refuse it. She preferred sitting at home gossiping and coursing problem for me all the time, lastly, she lack respect, manner and home management.”