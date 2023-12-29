Thursday, December 28, 2023 – A man called Abah Festus Victor has reacted after his alleged girlfriend, Mimi Bella, accused him of secretly marrying another woman.

Bella had cursed Victor on his wedding day stating that she wished him nothing but pain

However, in a Facebook post on Thursday night, December 28, Victor admitted that Mimi is his baby mama but claimed they had parted ways in 2017 after the birth of their daughter.

He said he never for once promised to marry her, adding that she is falsely accusing him of abandonment in order to gain online followers.

Victor further alleged that Mimi is jealous because he got married to another lady.

“As regards the allegations labeled against me by Mimi Bella John Terna. I want to clear the air by saying that she actually lied just to gain followers, she is my baby mama. She is just pained because I married someone else,” he wrote.

“We parted ways back in 2017 after the birth of our daughter, we hardly communicate except when I need to speak with my daughter or when she wants to demand for money. So how are we in a relationship? We are not dating; for crying out loud. I have no business with her. I haven’t for once promised her marriage.”