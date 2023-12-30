Saturday, December 30, 2023 – A Nigerian man has broken silence after his jilted ex-lover took to Facebook to rain curses on him for marrying another lady.

She alleged that they had dated for long, only for him to dump her and marry another woman.

“Congratulations on your shameless marriage. May God punish you for the rest of your life. From my heart, I wish you nothing but pain till you rest in the bosom of the devil,” she wrote.

The lady’s ex-boyfriend has clarified that they parted ways in 2017.

They hardly communicate unless when he wants to talk to his daughter.

He noted that he had never promised her marriage and accused her of lying to gain followers.

“As regards the allegations labeled against me by Mimi Bella John Terna I want to clear the air by saying that she actually lied just to gain followers, she is my baby mama.

She is just pained because I married someone else.We part ways back in 2017 after the birth of our daughter, we hardly communicate except when I need to speak with my daughter or when she want to demand for money, so how are we in a relationship We are not dating; for crying out loud. I have no business with her.

I haven’t for once promised her marriage,” he wrote.

