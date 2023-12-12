Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Big Brother star, Doyin, has slammed reports she and her Big Brother All Stars Housemate, Ceec, have unfollowed each other on social media.

The reality TV stars were close in the house during the competition.

However, social media users were surprised today to find out they have both unfollowed each other.

This got many social media users curious as to what could have led to their rift.

In a seeming response to the reports, Doyin shared her thoughts on her Instastories.

Read what she wrote below