Saturday, December 9, 2023 – A young lady from Bomet is trending after she reportedly cancelled her wedding at the last minute.

The said lady, identified as Nelly, was supposed to get married to Amos on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

All was set for the big day, only for her to cancel the wedding, leaving her fiancé heartbroken.

Members of her wedding committee were informed that the wedding had been cancelled since Nelly needed more time to make up her mind.

The church and parents from both sides accepted her request, leading to the wedding cancellation.

Members of the wedding committee that had been formed to prepare for the big day comforted Amos and urged him to be strong.

Check this out.

